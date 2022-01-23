Last month the Environment Public Authority officially opened the Jahra Nature Reserve to the public. The reserve is considered to be the first eco-tourism project in Kuwait with the aim of increasing environmental awareness and appreciating the landscape.

There are two different observation outposts at the reserve and you will be able to visit one of them during your trip which is limited to an hour and a half. The cost of visiting the reserve is KD10 for up to 5 people and increases the larger the group it. Because it’s a reserve the visit will be guided and so you won’t be able to wander off on your own and are limited to visiting just selected areas.

If you want to visit the reserve then you need to request an entry permit from the EPA and pay the fee. Here is the link to the form on the EPA website. Link

Top photo by sam_blue, bottom by Oboch