This is the busiest weekend of the season so far. Lots of events taking place from markets to concerts to pop-ups. Check the list out below and as usual if I missed anything let me know.
Thursday
Exhibition: Seeking Refuge by Amira Behbehani
Exhibition: Backpacking Through Yemen in Times of Peace
Exhibition: “Creatures Floating in Absurdity” by Mohamad Omran
Exhibition: Graduation Ceremony by Aseel AlYaqoub
Treasure Hunt at ASCC
Palastinian Culture Exhibition
Let’s Roll! Pop-Up by THRF
Kuwait Street Food Festival
AMG Concert: Vivaldi Night
Matcha Makes the World Go Round
FIA Middle East Rally Championship
Friday
Albohayra Farm
Return of the Improvengers!
Ali Alghanim & Sons – Padel Tournament
Gulf Bank Off Road Challenge
Kuwait Kites Team
Bazar Francophonie
Palastinian Culture Exhibition
Let’s Roll! Pop-Up by THRF
Kuwait Street Food Festival
AMG Concert: Vivaldi Night
FIA Middle East Rally Championship
Saturday
Exhibition: Seeking Refuge by Amira Behbehani
Exhibition: Backpacking Through Yemen in Times of Peace
Grand Mosque Tour
Albohayra Farm
Private Tour with Amira Behbehani
Let’s Roll! Pop-Up by THRF
Kuwait Street Food Festival
Basta Mother – Child Volunteering Event
FIA Middle East Rally Championship
