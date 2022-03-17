This is the busiest weekend of the season so far. Lots of events taking place from markets to concerts to pop-ups. Check the list out below and as usual if I missed anything let me know.

Thursday

Exhibition: Seeking Refuge by Amira Behbehani

Exhibition: Backpacking Through Yemen in Times of Peace

Exhibition: “Creatures Floating in Absurdity” by Mohamad Omran

Exhibition: Graduation Ceremony by Aseel AlYaqoub

Treasure Hunt at ASCC

Palastinian Culture Exhibition

Let’s Roll! Pop-Up by THRF

Kuwait Street Food Festival

AMG Concert: Vivaldi Night

Matcha Makes the World Go Round

FIA Middle East Rally Championship

Friday

Albohayra Farm

Return of the Improvengers!

Ali Alghanim & Sons – Padel Tournament

Gulf Bank Off Road Challenge

Kuwait Kites Team

Bazar Francophonie

Palastinian Culture Exhibition

Let’s Roll! Pop-Up by THRF

Kuwait Street Food Festival

AMG Concert: Vivaldi Night

FIA Middle East Rally Championship

Saturday

Exhibition: Seeking Refuge by Amira Behbehani

Exhibition: Backpacking Through Yemen in Times of Peace

Grand Mosque Tour

Albohayra Farm

Private Tour with Amira Behbehani

Let’s Roll! Pop-Up by THRF

Kuwait Street Food Festival

Basta Mother – Child Volunteering Event

FIA Middle East Rally Championship