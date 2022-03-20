I’ve been meaning to get back to doing cardio exercises but have just been so lazy the past few months. Then a couple of weeks ago I decided to get an Assault Airbike. I previously had the Concept2 Rower but sold it when I stopped using it (got bored) so I didn’t want to get another one again. You’ve probably come across an Assault Airbike at your gym, they’re a cross between a traditional exercise bike and an elliptical so you can work out the top and lower half of your body at the same time. It doesn’t take up too much space and isn’t as expensive as the Concept2 rower so figured it was worth getting one and trying it out.

I specifically wanted the Assault Fitness brand and I wasn’t sure I’d find it in Kuwait so I started my search on Amazon and calculate how much it would cost to ship to Kuwait. But, I quickly found out that the AssaultBike was actually readily available in Kuwait, the only odd thing was how varied the prices were from one supplier to another:

Assault AirBike Classic

ProSports: KD333

Sports World: KD297

GetFit: KD290

BeFit: KD282

12st Gym: KD275

Wellness First: KD245

Those are the prices I found for the exact same bike! As you can guess, I ended up buying mine from Wellness First since they were the cheapest and by a good margin. If they weren’t official distributors for the Assault Fitness brand I would have assumed the bikes were counterfeit or something but they’re legit. The ordering process with them was pretty smooth, I ordered the bike via Whatsapp, they came two days later and installed it, and after they were done sent me a payment link. Easy.

So if you’re looking for an Assault airbike, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from.