Below is this weekend’s list of events. If I missed anything let me know!
Thursday
Exhibition: Seeking Refuge by Amira Behbehani
Exhibition: “Creatures Floating in Absurdity” by Mohamad Omran
Show: Arms & The Man
Ramadan Food & Household Exhibition
Matcha Matcha
Treasure Hunt at ASCC
Kids Workshop: World of Bugs
Alzay Fashion Design Exhibition
Kuwait Motor Show
IAME Karting Series – The Final Rounds
Friday
Albohayra Farm
DAI Story Time x Ahmadi Music Group Present Peter & the Wolf
Show: Arms & The Man
Ramadan Food & Household Exhibition
Matcha Matcha
Kuwait Motor Show
IAME Karting Series – The Final Rounds
Saturday
Exhibition: Seeking Refuge by Amira Behbehani
Grand Mosque Tour
Albohayra Farm
Be The Change. Sustainable Lifestyle Exhibit
Ramadan Food & Household Exhibition
Matcha Matcha
Miseen Scene: Ran
Bagels for Brunch
Spanish Night
Cycling at KMT
Kuwait Motor Show
IAME Karting Series – The Final Rounds
iame series final (katring race) https://z-p42.www.instagram.com/iameserieskw/
thanks