The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
The Lost City (7.2)
The Requin (2.6)
The Tiger Rising (4.6)
Other Movies Showing Now:
Ambulance (7.6)
Blacklight (5.0)
Encanto (7.8)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (9.2)
The Bad Guys (N/A)
The Batman (9.0)
The Contractor (6.0)
The Desperate Hour (4.5)
Uncharted (7.2)
You Are Not My Mother (6.8)
The Wolf and The Lion (6.0)
Classic Movies Showing Now:
Matilda (7.0)
The Wizard of Oz (8.1)
The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Antarctica (N/A)
Asteroid Hunters 3D
Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Leave A Comment