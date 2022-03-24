The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

The Lost City (7.2)

The Requin (2.6)

The Tiger Rising (4.6)

Other Movies Showing Now:

Ambulance (7.6)

Blacklight (5.0)

Encanto (7.8)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (9.2)

The Bad Guys (N/A)

The Batman (9.0)

The Contractor (6.0)

The Desperate Hour (4.5)

Uncharted (7.2)

You Are Not My Mother (6.8)

The Wolf and The Lion (6.0)

Classic Movies Showing Now:

Matilda (7.0)

The Wizard of Oz (8.1)

The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing Now:

Antarctica (N/A)

Asteroid Hunters 3D

Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)

Turtle Odyssey (7.2)

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.