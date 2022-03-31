This is the last weekend before Ramadan begins and it’s kinda slow but still a few things going on. Below is this weekend’s list of events, if I missed anything let me know:
Thursday
Exhibition: Seeking Refuge by Amira Behbehani
Exhibition: “Creatures Floating in Absurdity” by Mohamad Omran
Exhibition: Graduation Ceremony by Aseel AlYaqoub
Ramadan Food & Household Exhibition
Treasure Hunt at ASCC
SADI 2022 – Reviving our Roots
Q8 Comedy Club Stand Up (Arabic)
Kuwait Motor Show
Comic Festival Convention
Kuwait Motor Town Open Track Day
Friday
Albohayra Farm
Ramadan Food & Household Exhibition
SADI 2022 – Reviving our Roots
Kuwait Motor Show
Comic Festival Convention
Saturday
Exhibition: Seeking Refuge by Amira Behbehani
Grand Mosque Tour
Albohayra Farm
Ramadan Food & Household Exhibition
SADI 2022 – Reviving our Roots
