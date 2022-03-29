There is an event opening tonight at Sadu House titled “Reviving our Roots“. Here is some info:

An exhibit that highlights the works of this year’s generation of SADI artists: Sulaiman Al Omar, Noor Al Fayez, Ali Al Yousefi, Noor Ebrahim, Talah Al Sayer.

SADI 2022 challenged artists to revisit their inner roots and the roots of Sadu; learn the basics of the craft, explore the raw materials and ideas that evolve into each weave, and reimagine the elements of Sadu through contemporary expression. Each artist deconstructed the rationale and processes behind Sadu, reigniting their relevance in today’s contemporary context.