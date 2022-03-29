The largest comic convention in Kuwait, COMFEST starts today but sadly yesterday it was announced that cosplayers would no longer be allowed at the event.
Cosplaying is when people dress up as characters from a film, book, or video game and is a huge part of comic conventions (pictured above). But, due to pressure from an official, they were told not to allow cosplaying since it went against sharia law, public morals, and local customs.
So now we can add cosplay to the growing list of things banned in Kuwait.
There’s a missing link between this nutjob MP foaming at the mouth and the organizers banning the Cosplay. Where’s the order from the authorities??
Ban toys and action figures too. They can be used for [redacted].
Also, I’m going to cosplay as myself and show up to the venue. Checkmate MP.
If they have guidelines on what people can cosplay, then what’s the harm? People have cosplayed before! 😓
We continue to regress as the rest of the world moves ahead notably in the vicinity. The announcement on restaurants during Ramadan are another example.
What’s the announcement regarding restaurants?
yeah that was what I was wondering about too…
The announcement on the restaurants were only the same rules that have been in place for a very long time, not new rules.
When you think we couldn’t get any worse
I called the arena and it’s still on.
Nobody said COMFEST was canceled…
I misread
You know, what’s funny is that no one has stood up against all these stupid regulations that benefit no one.
The problem is that we are all conditioned to keep all the fun we want to partake in outside of Kuwait. You want to dance? Sorry not allowed. You want to do yoga? Sorry not allowed. What’s next? In gonna need a permit for me to walk around the neighborhood? Or am I going to need a permit to talk to a women that doesn’t relate to me?
All these regulations are not for the best interest of anyone in Kuwait. All I see is these MPs overstepping in to people’s personal lives and them not held accountable for all of it.
I wish people would demonstrate or something, but no one will stand up to them because it would seem like we are acting immorally.
And for those who say if you want your freedom to do what you want go out of Kuwait, I’d say go screw yourself. I’d like to live in my own country.
Only nationals can and should stand up against these shit rules because if expats do it, it will cost them their livelihood and put them at risk of being deported so we can’t blame them for their inaction.