Arby’s in Kuwait closed down a couple of years ago but it looks like it might be coming back. The previous Head of Food & Beverage for the Emirati company Majid Al Futtaim has just joined the company Inspire Brands and taken over the role of Director for International Business for the Middle East.
Inspire Brands is an American company and the owner and franchisor of Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, Jimmy John’s, Rusty Taco, Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins.
I’m a huge Arby’s fan so hopefully this does mean it’s coming back. Also, it would be completely random if they opened Sonic here.
Thanks Moey
Ill take them all except Jimmy John’s
JJ is amazing, subway is garbage in comparison
oh nice, i havent had SONIC in so many years, used to love their huge ROUTE44 drinks, i m curious to c if the serving staff here will be on roller-skates donno if any other restaurants here do that
Yes please! They have the best roast beef sandwiches
Sonic yes … nugget ice and American sized fountain dranks :)
Omg ! I miss Arby’s so much! It was perfect! Please come back!
Best roast beef for sure ! Hope they re-open !
That is a disgusting looking burger. I hope they stay closed. Blah.
>burger
It’s not even a burger, it’s a roast beef sandwich: even Hardee’s has a sandwich looking like that! 😂
I never got around to trying Arby’s in Kuwait. Why did they fail? Didn’t they have home delivery?
Never understood why Kuwait never got Buffalo Wild Wings (B Dubs).
People would love it here.