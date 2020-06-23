Arby’s, one of my favorite fast-food restaurants has closed all their locations in Kuwait. I first heard about this from a reader a couple of days ago but didn’t believe it until I called them up myself to confirm. The employee on the phone said this was permanent but I’m still hoping this is just a temporary thing until the pandemic is over.
If you call them up right now you’ll get Johnny Rockets instead so maybe because of the lack of staff or resources, they’re putting all their focus on their big money maker. I hope that is the case.
Noooooo!!! :(
There goes that glorious Roast beef T_T
Arghhhhh, i am so sad now :(
There was an Arby’s in Kuwait?
Yea, right? I think there were 2 or 3. I saw one in Jabriya and one sign driving on motorway off in the Abu Hasania area.
I wonder what their sales were like pre pandemic. I find Kuwait to be a very, very capricious market – it must be difficult to determine what will be successful here.