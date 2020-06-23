If you’ve been following the 1MDB scandal you’re probably aware of Kuwait’s involvement. Tonight, the Kuwait Association for Protecting Public Funds (KAPPF) in cooperation with the Bar Association will be holding a virtual panel discussion on this subject via ZOOM. The discussion will be in English. Here are the details:

Date: Tuesday 23-06-2020

Time: 5:00 pm (Kuwait time)

Participants:

Tony Pua – Member of the Parliament of Malaysia

Adel Al-Damkhi – Member of Kuwait Parliament

Sheryan Al-Sheryan – Chairman of the Kuwait Bar Association

Clare Rewcastle – Founder of Sarawak website

Xavier Justo – The “Whistleblower” of 1MDB and the former CEO of PetroSaudi

Prof. Amit Seru – Professor of Finance at Sanford University

Prof. Mohammed Altamimi – Professor of Criminal Law, Kuwait University

Adnan Abul – Deputy Chairman of the Kuwait Association for Protecting Public Funds and Secretary of the Bar Association

Moderator: Sara N. Al-Ateeqi

ZOOM Link: https://zoom.us/j/94228505551

Webinar ID: 94228505551