If you’ve been following the 1MDB scandal you’re probably aware of Kuwait’s involvement. Tonight, the Kuwait Association for Protecting Public Funds (KAPPF) in cooperation with the Bar Association will be holding a virtual panel discussion on this subject via ZOOM. The discussion will be in English. Here are the details:
Date: Tuesday 23-06-2020
Time: 5:00 pm (Kuwait time)
Participants:
Tony Pua – Member of the Parliament of Malaysia
Adel Al-Damkhi – Member of Kuwait Parliament
Sheryan Al-Sheryan – Chairman of the Kuwait Bar Association
Clare Rewcastle – Founder of Sarawak website
Xavier Justo – The “Whistleblower” of 1MDB and the former CEO of PetroSaudi
Prof. Amit Seru – Professor of Finance at Sanford University
Prof. Mohammed Altamimi – Professor of Criminal Law, Kuwait University
Adnan Abul – Deputy Chairman of the Kuwait Association for Protecting Public Funds and Secretary of the Bar Association
Moderator: Sara N. Al-Ateeqi
ZOOM Link: https://zoom.us/j/94228505551
Webinar ID: 94228505551
