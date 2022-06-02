Below is the list of events for this weekend. As usual if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:

Thursday

Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi

Exhibition: “The Mystic Letters” By Antonella Leoni

Perfumes, Cosmetics & Watches Exhibition

Musical: MAMMA MIA!

Movies in the Park: Mr.Bean’s Holiday

Talk: Save the Turtles

Bel Canto d’Italia Recital

Friday

Perfumes, Cosmetics & Watches Exhibition

Musical: MAMMA MIA!

Kuwait Kayak Fishing Championship

A Walk In Tunisia – Omrani’nd The Crew

Saturday

Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi

Perfumes, Cosmetics & Watches Exhibition

Grand Mosque Tour

Sunrise Yoga with Hiba

Miseen Scene: Z

Musical: MAMMA MIA!

TrashTag Kuwait: Salmiya Park Cleanup

TrashHero: Blejat Beach Cleanup

Coffee Sunset Cruise

Stranger Things Watercolor Experience