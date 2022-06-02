For those of you who swore off Shop&Ship and moved to MyUS or vice-versa due to bad experiences, I got some bad news for you:
Dubai-based logistics company Aramex has signed an agreement to fully acquire cross border e-commerce platform MyUS in a $265 million deal.
The US-based company provides package forwarding solutions to customers who shop from retailers based in the US, UK and China, according to a statement. Source
One positive thing that might come out of this acquisition is if Shop&Ship ends up with a Florida-based mailbox similar to MyUS. Right now you save around 7% just by shipping to a MyUS mailbox since you don’t have to pay sales tax when shipping to a Florida address.
That’s horrible news. Anything Aramex touches turns to shit. They could probably make Kuwait Post worse by acquiring it.
I ordered something off of Amazon UAE in Feb and Aramex still hasn’t delivered it, but other packages from Amazon US came in just fine, so what kind of BS is this??
I switched to Postshipper and never looked back.
I would not use Aramex even if they paid me and the problem is people have been complaining for so long now but it seems like they don’t care!