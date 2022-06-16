Below is the list of events for this weekend. As usual if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:
Thursday
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi
Exhibition: “The Mystic Letters” By Antonella Leoni
Exhibition: ‘The Emir from Poland’ – An exhibition about Wacław Seweryn Rzewuski
Cinema Thursdays at the IFK: Des Hommes
LAPA Open Day – Music, Dance, Fine Art and Drama.
JACC: Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo
Friday
Summertime Thrifting
Dunes & Ripples Studio Visit
JACC: Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo
Saturday
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi
Exhibition: ‘The Emir from Poland’ – An exhibition about Wacław Seweryn Rzewuski
Grand Mosque Tour
Storytelling: Safety
Sunset Cruise & Coffee
Trash Hero: Kuwait Towers Beach Cleanup
Gipsy King Concert (Today & Tomorrow) @ JACC.
thanks!