Below is the list of events for this weekend. As usual if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:

Thursday

Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi

Exhibition: “The Mystic Letters” By Antonella Leoni

Exhibition: ‘The Emir from Poland’ – An exhibition about Wacław Seweryn Rzewuski

Cinema Thursdays at the IFK: Des Hommes

LAPA Open Day – Music, Dance, Fine Art and Drama.

JACC: Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo

Friday

Summertime Thrifting

Dunes & Ripples Studio Visit

JACC: Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo

Saturday

Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi

Exhibition: ‘The Emir from Poland’ – An exhibition about Wacław Seweryn Rzewuski

Grand Mosque Tour

Storytelling: Safety

Sunset Cruise & Coffee

Trash Hero: Kuwait Towers Beach Cleanup