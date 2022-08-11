Below is the list of things you can do this weekend. As usual, if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:
Thursday
French Movie Night: France de Bruno Dumont
Spongebob at The Gate Mall
Workshop: Palestinian Embroidery
Friday
Spongebob at The Gate Mall
Saturday
Spongebob at The Gate Mall
Come Play with Us! (Chess, Backgammon and/or Scrabble)
Trash Tag: Shuwaikh Free Trade Zone Beach Cleanup
Workshop: How to make homemade horse treats
Art Class: Painting on Wood
Beach Volleyball Tournament
Activities:
Ascend Rock Climbing
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Try Windsurfing
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit:
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
Exhibitions:
Exhibition: Sanad at ASCC
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi
Leave A Comment