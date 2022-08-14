GQ recently published a list of what they think are the 6 best restaurants in Kuwait. The 6 that made the cut are White Robata, Tatami, Dar Hamad, OVO, Roka and Cure.
Roka isn’t open yet and won’t be until the end of the year but the rest you most likely all know about. To check out the GQ article, click here.
And I haven’t eaten at any of those 6 😁
Guess you have to be a vibey, Japanese inspired tapas galore to make the list. Throw in one local and one vegetarian concept for good measure too.
While I do love some of what’s on that list, some of them really shouldn’t even be in contention. Roka not even opening yet should disqualify it.
Yeah I felt the same way…someone might be getting paid under the table to name drop those restaurants
I can assure you Cure didn’t pay anything or even submit to be listed. We didn’t even know we were published until two weeks after the article came out!
I’ve been to a few places on the list but you pay for the ambience not the food IMHO.
I know it isn’t Gourmet, but I still think you can’t go wrong with Tampopo.
Mark – any chance of an updated list / thread of good eats places in Kuait?
Yeah I have a list I’ve been working on of my current favorite places, from the 6 they shared only Cure is on it but I might be slightly biased cuz it’s one of my projects.
Only high end places?