A couple of years back when the MOI banned scooters on the roads I was against the idea because people had no other place to ride their scooters. But, now I think the scooter riders have also gotten a bit too cocky and out of hand. The other day on my way to work I was stuck behind a lady on a scooter riding in the middle of the road. I’m fine with them riding on the side of the road, but it’s not a motorbike, they shouldn’t be occupying a full lane.
Even when they’re not occupying a full lane they’re still driving pretty dangerously. On more than one occasion I’ve come across scooters coming out of a street dangerously the wrong way as I’m about to enter it. I’ve also seen people ride their scooters on the side of the Gulf Road, not on the sidewalk, but on the actual road.
I really can’t understand the thinking process, they must know riding a scooter on the streets of Kuwait is dangerous so why not be extra careful about it, that’s what I’d do.
Let me explain the ‘thinking process’:
They can’t afford better transport. You really think they would not all rather drive a car?
🤦🏼♂️ no really Sherlock. Read the whole sentence, I’m talking about the thinking process behind not riding carefully.
Stick to the point my friend – ‘Name (required)’. Mark was talking about safety and convenience to other drivers.
The government has to stop this scooters, my friend had an accident Salmiya because this girl was carelessly squized her scooter and ride with high speed, she was fractured, lost her job so my friend has to pay all expenses but not my friend mistake.
I must be out of touch or something cause I’ve never seen a scooter on the road. In fact been a long time since I actually even saw one with this heat
Come to salmiya!
I agree, come to salmiya and you will have an awesome experience
I saw two teenagers hunched up riding on ONE scooter on Route 30…
…and they look at you with contempt if you honk at them to get out of the way.
How I wish it were legal to drive cars out of Mad Max on the roads.
I agree with you mark, Its nice how people nowadays using scooter as a way to reach work. But its not nice when the government don’t put a side road for those kind of things.. Kuwait not a Bike-Friendly country :)
Confront them, Mark.
I confront anyone who does something wrong.
People here think that they can get away with anything because they think people won’t confront them about it.
They’re dead wrong.
It’s safer to ride a scooter in the middle of the lane instead of the side especially in traffic. Also props to that person for wearing a helmet!
Narrator: It’s not
Omg! Finally someone speaks on behalf of my frustrations. I see a lot too and I HATE it when they ride towards oncoming traffic on the side of the road or ride out of a street when I’m trying to enter.
Being in a low car theres always this blind spot where you can’t see this one angle (don’t know if you have it- the windshield front panel) while turning into a street, I’ve come close to crashing scooter many times cause they come out of no where in the opposite direction SMH
Ride it but ride it with some brains and obey basic common sense rules of traffic at least!!
No bicycle lane nor scooter lane first the government should set walking,cycling,scooter lane !
Then we can sue who didn’t follow the lanes !
I feel your frustrations mark. However when dealing with such issues you should always research legally whether they are committing a violation or not. According to my research, “Bicycles are classified or treated as vehicles in all 50 US states, which means that bicyclists have most of the same legal operating rights and responsibilities as motorists, including the right to occupy a full travel lane.
I know thats in the US but we like to use the us as a role model for many things so. And im pretty sure you could ride a horse on the road if you wanted to. I’ve seen that in canada before. So basically they could ride their scooter on the side out of their willingness to let others pass. But legally they can continue riding in the middle of the road according to the us. My beef with cyclists, scooters, etc. is they are treated like vehicles but they run red lights and such. (Ive seen it on gulf road before) They follow the rules when its convenient for them. Its like that in most of the world.
Ok if that’s how you want to look at it they all should be fined and have their scooters confiscated according to the law cuz scooters are not allowed to be ridden on roads at all according to the MOI https://www.instagram.com/p/CG-mEySLdYW/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Yeah bro like i said my comment was according to the us. I just want to clarify that I am not a scooter expert nor am I qualified to speak on behalf of the various traffic laws and regulations. I know that scooters and atvs are banned but what about bicycles? Bicycles are way slower so you’re better off having a scooter or atv in front of you lmao. Again, I am not a scooter expert and any complaints/comments should be directed to the relevant agencies.