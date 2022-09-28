Below is this weekend’s list of events and it’s kinda busy. If I missed anything, please let me know in the comments:

Thursday

The Improvengers Comedy Show

Let Music Fill the Air – Omrani ‘nd the Crew

World Heart Day at Assima Mall

JACC Concert: Boyce Avenue

Brick Pizza Thursday

Friday

World Heart Day at Assima Mall

Art Therapy Workshop: Discover your spirit animal

Kuwait Sailing School – SUP Race Series

JACC Concert: Boyce Avenue

Saturday

Kuwait Pulls for Lebanon Yoga Session

International Observe the Moon Night

Miseen Scene: Russian Ark

World Heart Day at Assima Mall

Embroidery Workshop By Sezin Sağlam Karaçal

Trash Tag Beach Cleanup

Activities

Ascend Rock Climbing

Cable Park

Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club

Indoor Karting

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Try Windsurfing

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum

Tareq Rajab Museum

Exhibitions

Exhibition: Matter of Material – Sculptures from CAP Collection.

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

To Hug by Rita Hassouany