Below is this weekend’s list of events and it’s kinda busy. If I missed anything, please let me know in the comments:
Thursday
The Improvengers Comedy Show
Let Music Fill the Air – Omrani ‘nd the Crew
World Heart Day at Assima Mall
JACC Concert: Boyce Avenue
Brick Pizza Thursday
Friday
World Heart Day at Assima Mall
Art Therapy Workshop: Discover your spirit animal
Kuwait Sailing School – SUP Race Series
JACC Concert: Boyce Avenue
Saturday
Kuwait Pulls for Lebanon Yoga Session
International Observe the Moon Night
Miseen Scene: Russian Ark
World Heart Day at Assima Mall
Embroidery Workshop By Sezin Sağlam Karaçal
Trash Tag Beach Cleanup
Activities
Ascend Rock Climbing
Cable Park
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Try Windsurfing
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
Exhibitions
Exhibition: Matter of Material – Sculptures from CAP Collection.
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
To Hug by Rita Hassouany
