

LPM

Since getting a visa to Saudi is so easy now I figured I’d share a list of some popular fine dining restaurants in Riyadh. Fine dining isn’t something we have a lot of in Kuwait so turning a trip to Riyadh into a dining experience is really easy.



AOK Kitchen

When I’m driving to Riyadh I tend to get there around lunch and Cipriani is usually my first stop. I actually think about lunch during the drive since it’s like a reward at the end of the long journey. Anyway, check out the list below of some of the popular fine dining spots in Riyadh:



Beefbar

Amazonico

AOK Kitchen

Beefbar

Billionaire

Cipriani

Coya

LPM

Myazu

Nobu

Nusret

Zuma

If there is anything else you think should be on the list let me know: