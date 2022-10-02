LPM
Since getting a visa to Saudi is so easy now I figured I’d share a list of some popular fine dining restaurants in Riyadh. Fine dining isn’t something we have a lot of in Kuwait so turning a trip to Riyadh into a dining experience is really easy.
When I’m driving to Riyadh I tend to get there around lunch and Cipriani is usually my first stop. I actually think about lunch during the drive since it’s like a reward at the end of the long journey. Anyway, check out the list below of some of the popular fine dining spots in Riyadh:
AOK Kitchen
Beefbar
Billionaire
Cipriani
Coya
LPM
Myazu
Nobu
Nusret
Zuma
If there is anything else you think should be on the list let me know:
I love cipriani in dubai. I hope Riyadh meets the benchmark.
pastas taste the same, tiramisu tastes better than in dubai
I heard Dubai food isn’t that great generally speaking. Like people who’ve lived in Dubai for years come to Kuwait and say the food here tastes so much better.
Is that true? I haven’t been to Dubai in decades so I don’t know.
If you go to a good restaurant food will be good, if you go to a bad restaurant food will be bad.
This is actually true
Have heard about this from quite a few people who’ve lived there a couple of years
A lot of people tend to say this
It’s something people tend to say but that’s all there is to it, it’s just talk.
if you go to a bad restaurant (which there are tons and tons of here in Kuwait) you will get crappy food, but if you go to a good restaurant (be it here, in Dubai, or timbaktu), the food will be good.
So go to 5 shitty restaurants in Kuwait and 5 great restaurants in Dubai and your opinion will change.
There’s a NOBU in Riyadh? That’s really surprising given De Niro’s very negative outlook on Saudi Arabia.
Having tried most of the list I can say Billionaires is the worst and is a experience which isnt even that great