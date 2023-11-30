Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Below are some of the cool events taking place this weekend, as usual, let me know if I missed anything:
Thursday, November 30
Pinocchio – The Panto
Murouj Perfume Market
The OUTLET Expo
Kuwait International Bookfair
Friday, December 1
Pinocchio – The Panto
Murouj Perfume Market
The OUTLET Expo
Kuwait International Bookfair
Messilah Equestrian Club Show Jumping Event
Saturday, December 2
Pinocchio – The Panto
Murouj Perfume Market
The OUTLET Expo
Jusoor Run 2023
Messilah Equestrian Club Show Jumping Event
Kuwait International Bookfair
Authentic Palestinian Art Event