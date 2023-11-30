Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

The third season of the British series Slow Horses is out. If you’ve never watched it before you should since it’s great. The show follows a team of British intelligence agents who are basically MI5 rejects. It’s an easy show to start watching, has an IMDB rating of 8.0, and you can watch it on AppleTV+.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Weekend:

Camp Hideout (5.6)

Consecration (5.2)

Muzzle (5.4)

The Marsh King’s Daughter (5.9)

There’s Something in the Barn (6.1)

Scarygirl (5.3)

Other Movies Showing:

Five Nights at Freddy’s (6.2)

Freelance (5.3)

Napoleon (7.0)

The Ghost Within (3.9)

The Good Mother (4.6)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (6.9)

The Inseparables (7.0)

The Marvels (6.1)

Wish (6.0)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Anastasia (7.1)

Die Hard (8.2)

Die Hard 2 (7.1)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (7.0)