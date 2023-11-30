Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

The third season of the British series Slow Horses is out. If you’ve never watched it before you should since it’s great. The show follows a team of British intelligence agents who are basically MI5 rejects. It’s an easy show to start watching, has an IMDB rating of 8.0, and you can watch it on AppleTV+.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Weekend:
Camp Hideout (5.6)
Consecration (5.2)
Muzzle (5.4)
The Marsh King’s Daughter (5.9)
There’s Something in the Barn (6.1)
Scarygirl (5.3)
Other Movies Showing:
Five Nights at Freddy’s (6.2)
Freelance (5.3)
Napoleon (7.0)
The Ghost Within (3.9)
The Good Mother (4.6)
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (6.9)
The Inseparables (7.0)
The Marvels (6.1)
Wish (6.0)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Anastasia (7.1)
Die Hard (8.2)
Die Hard 2 (7.1)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (7.0)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
I can’t stop talking about Slow Horses. The best under-the-radar show.
Fargo episode 05×03 was the best thing happened this week.
Slow Horses is so good, and season 3 already promises to be its best yet!