Watch the Camel Races this Saturday

During the camel racing season (October to March) the races take place every Saturday at the Kuwait Camel Racing Club.

The races start at a different time every week but this Saturday they will start at 1:30PM and there will be a total of 9 races.

There is no entrance fee and you can either watch the races from the sidelines, drive up to the starting lines and watch the start of the race, or just drive around the track in your car following the race (it can get chaotic).

It’s really chill, not that busy and everyone is pretty friendly. I tend to drop by anytime I feel like having a photoshoot for one of my cars or if I just feel like driving out somehwere.

Here is the location on Google Maps.