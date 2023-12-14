Categories
Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Below are some of the cool events taking place this weekend, as usual, let me know if I missed anything:

Thursday, December 14
Mirzaam Interiors Expo
The Avenues Sky
The Festive Bazaar
Cofe Fest at Al Hamra
Season Expo at Murouj
‎‏Stars & Milky Way Photography

Friday, December 15
Mirzaam Interiors Expo
Battle Fitness Festival 2023
The Avenues Sky
Cofe Fest at Al Hamra
Season Expo at Murouj
‎‏Stars & Milky Way Photography
BBQ with Madang

Saturday, December 16
Mirzaam Interiors Expo
Battle Fitness Festival 2023
Saracen Race 2023
CAP Movie Night: Stone Cold Justice
The Avenues Sky
Joyeuse Nuit Painting Experience
Wejha Art Center Bazaar
Shakshooka Market
Cofe Fest at Al Hamra
Season Expo at Murouj
The Festive Bazaar

