It’s been a super busy week so haven’t really watched any TV. Barely got time to start watching The Northman yesterday, only to realize halfway that I already watched it last year. I did manage to watch episode of Monarch but it was just a filler episode and incredibly slow and uneventful.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Weekend:
Boudica: Queen of War (4.4)
Invitation to a Murder (5.1)
Little Bone Lodge (6.1)
Role Play
Wonka (7.4)
Other Movies Showing:
Hypnotic (5.5)
Migration (7.5)
Napoleon (7.0)
Silent Night (5.9)
Thanksgiving (6.9)
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (6.9)
The Inseparables (7.0)
The Marvels (6.1)
Wish (6.0)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Anastasia (7.1)
Die Hard (8.2)
Die Hard 2 (7.1)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
3 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
I can’t wait to watch Rebel Moon tomorrow.
Movie recommendation:
– Leave the World Behind (2023)
TV recommendation:
– Culprits (2023)
The Northman was a weird watch in the cinema. Excellent visuals and sound but the plot didn’t really do it.
Currently watching Scavengers Reign – if you like alien animals and plants this is for you with hints of sci-fi. Gorgeously animated
yes to all of the above, last week rewatched Prometheus and Alien: Covenant so still in the mood for some sci fi