Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

It’s been a super busy week so haven’t really watched any TV. Barely got time to start watching The Northman yesterday, only to realize halfway that I already watched it last year. I did manage to watch episode of Monarch but it was just a filler episode and incredibly slow and uneventful.

Let me know what you watched this week in the comments below.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Weekend:

Boudica: Queen of War (4.4)

Invitation to a Murder (5.1)

Little Bone Lodge (6.1)

Role Play

Wonka (7.4)

Other Movies Showing:

Hypnotic (5.5)

Migration (7.5)

Napoleon (7.0)

Silent Night (5.9)

Thanksgiving (6.9)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (6.9)

The Inseparables (7.0)

The Marvels (6.1)

Wish (6.0)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Anastasia (7.1)

Die Hard (8.2)

Die Hard 2 (7.1)