Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Here are this weekends events, let me know if I missed anything:
Thursday, Feb 15
Military Band Show at The Avenues
Auto Land Car Show
SADI 2024: Materiality of the Desert
Al Khiran Marina Market
Ramadan Market at The Food Hall
Film Night: The Merchant of Venice
Friday, Feb 16
Auto Land Car Show
SADI 2024: Materiality of the Desert
Robotics Open Activity at ASCC
Al Khiran Marina Market
Clean Up & Kashta!
Ramadan Market at The Food Hall
Audition: Little Shop of Horrors
Porsche Club Kuwait Festival
Is this thing on? Open Mic
Saturday, Feb 17
Auto Land Car Show
Ford Desert Challenge 2024
SADI 2024: Materiality of the Desert
Beach Clean Up
Al Khiran Marina Market
Army Marching Band at 360 Mall
Science in the Garden
Ramadan Market at The Food Hall
Porsche Club Kuwait Festival
Bloom Sustainability Market
Escalate Conference
Qout Market