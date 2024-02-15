Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Here are this weekends events, let me know if I missed anything:

Thursday, Feb 15

Military Band Show at The Avenues

Auto Land Car Show

SADI 2024: Materiality of the Desert

Al Khiran Marina Market

Ramadan Market at The Food Hall

Film Night: The Merchant of Venice

Friday, Feb 16

Auto Land Car Show

SADI 2024: Materiality of the Desert

Robotics Open Activity at ASCC

Al Khiran Marina Market

Clean Up & Kashta!

Ramadan Market at The Food Hall

Audition: Little Shop of Horrors

Porsche Club Kuwait Festival

Is this thing on? Open Mic

Saturday, Feb 17

Auto Land Car Show

Ford Desert Challenge 2024

SADI 2024: Materiality of the Desert

Beach Clean Up

Al Khiran Marina Market

Army Marching Band at 360 Mall

Science in the Garden

Ramadan Market at The Food Hall

Porsche Club Kuwait Festival

Bloom Sustainability Market

Escalate Conference

Qout Market