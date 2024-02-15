Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

I think I’m over True Detective. The new seasons started off really exciting, but as it’s been progressing the more bored I’ve been getting from it.

I started watching Criminal Record on AppleTV+ because I read good things about it. I think I’m five episodes in and it’s also not doing it for me.

One last disappointment to cap off this week. I tried watching the movie Saltburn but found it very very boring.

But, to end on a high, Griselda was great. Not generally a fan of Sofía Vergara, but this had to be her best performance of her career or at least my favorite, although I just have Modern Family really to compare it to.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve watched anything interesting this week.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Weekend:

Clown Motel (2.9)

Madame Web (3.8)

The Braid (7.4)

Other Movies Showing:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (6.0)

Argylle (6.2)

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (7.2)

In the Land of Saints and Sinners (6.1)

Migration (7.5)

No Way Up (5.3)

Skeletons in the Closet (N/A)

Sorry, Charlie (5.4)

The Beekeeper (6.8)

Wish (5.8)

Wonka (7.4)

The classic film below is currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Titanic (7.9)