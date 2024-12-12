Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Here is a list of different events taking place this weekend.
Thursday, December 12
Night of Serenity
It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Improv!
Murouj Market
Mirzaam Expo
Sons of Yusuf New Album Listening Party
End of Season Recital
Bloom Market
Friday, December 13
Night of Serenity
Jahra Cultural Season at The Red Palace
Murouj Market
Mirzaam Expo
Kite Festiva
GR Yaris Cup Season 2
Farmers Market at the Terrace
GIG Battle Fitness Festival
Bloom Market
Kuwait Coffee Festival
Saturday, December 14
DAI’s December Family Day
Jahra Cultural Season at The Red Palace
Murouj Market
Mirzaam Expo
Winter Bazaar
KTAA Winter Bazaar
GIG Battle Fitness Festival
Bloom Market
NBK Run 2024
Kuwait Coffee Festival