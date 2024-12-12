Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

This week I’ve just been rewatching Yellowstone and staying up to date on some other shows like Dune, Land Man, Silo, Matlock, Elsbeth. Need to start watching The Agency since the trailer looked good and it’s starring Richard Gere.

Speaking of trailers, the new 28 Years Later trailer is out and it’s by far the trailer of the year for me. Ridiculous! Can’t wait to watch the movie when it gets released.

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Deer Camp ’86 (5.5)

Get Fast (3.6)

Kraven the Hunter (5.7)

Panda Bear in Africa (5.5)

River of Blood (6.7)

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (6.8)

Other Movies Showing:

Armor (3.5)

Gladiator II (7.0)

Home Alone (classic) (7.7)

Interstellar (re-run) (8.7)

Moana 2 (7.1)

Red One (6.7)

Wicked (8.1)