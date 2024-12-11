The 26th Arabian Gulf Cup – Khaleeji Zain

The 26th Arabian Gulf Cup which goes by the awkward name Khaleeji Zain 26 is taking place in Kuwait in 10 days time. Tickets for the games went on sale a few days ago and start from 2KD and go up to 30KD.

If you want to buy tickets they can only be purchased through the Khaleeji Zain official website and app called Hayakom. Hayakom provides live news, real-time match updates, team details, stadium guides, touristic attractions amongst other things.

If you want to get tickets or check out the website, head over to hayakom.pas.gov.kw