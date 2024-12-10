Bread Street – A new breakfast spot

Since food posts are back on the menu, here is a cool new spot that opened.

Bread Street is a new micro bakery and deli concept by the same team behind Upper Street and Table Otto. They just opened at JACC, and when I saw photos of the place I thought it looked great with its cool retro vibe, which is why I decided to stop by and check it out in person.

I got there at 8 AM this morning to take photos thinking it would be empty, but even though they had just opened the place was already busy with people. I ended up borrowing the photos for this post from Bread Street and @expensive.appetite, who kindly gave me permission to use his photos as well.

They’re an all-day concept, but I’ve always been a fan of Street’s and Table Otto’s breakfast, which is why I’m excited to try Bread Street’s this weekend. The team really excel at breakfast items, and with JACC already being my favorite Friday morning spot thanks to Cocoa Room, it feels like the perfect fit. They have both outdoor and indoor seating, but the indoor only has around four tables so it’s a fairly small space.

Click here if you want to check out their breakfast and brunch menu.

They currently open from 8AM to 11PM and if you want to check them out head over to @breadstreet.eats