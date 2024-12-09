@248AM – Two Years Later and a Year in Review

It’s been two years since I launched my Instagram account, and what a year this one has been. Since we are at the end of the year I wanted to do a year in review kinda post so that I have a record of it somewhere.

It was a pretty stressful year trying to find content that would be suitable and engaging enough for Instagram. If a post won’t generate more than 1,500 likes, then I wouldn’t consider publishing it. It’s a difficult ask, and a lot of pressure, especially since I only have around 55K followers, but it’s one of these policies I created for myself so I could keep the quality of my posts high. Plus, I work better when pressured so this helps.

There are exceptions of course, sometimes I like to post things I care for, like I posted about British Film week recently, and another post about a local creative winning an award for a book design. Both posts I wasn’t expecting much engagement on, but I didn’t care really. Other times I post stuff not expecting much engagement, like my Primark post, but then it turns out to be my 2nd most reached and engaged post, and the most shared of the year. I haven’t figured out yet what post will blow up or not, don’t think I ever will. The biggest surprise was probably my post on the new IKEA store in Shuwaikh. I published it and went to walk my dog. I didn’t even check my account again for over an hour because I didn’t want to feel the disappointment of publishing an un-engaging post. To my surprise the post had blown up and it’s now my 3rd most reached and engaged post of the year, I think it has over 6,000 likes. No idea why, but I think the whole comparison to a movie set must have caught people’s attention.

One thing I’ve been trying to tackle is copycats. I used to have that issue back when there were so many bloggers, I’d post about something and then they’d post the same thing. With Instagram I’ve had to deal with people using my photos without permission, or copying content ideas or formats and always without crediting the source. It’s very frustrating obviously because it’s not easy coming up with new ideas or topics, and then people just copy it. But people aren’t just copying me, there is so much copying of each other it’s ridiculous. Someone flies a drone over a new project, posts about it, within hours you have a dozen other vloggers flying their drones to capture the exact same thing and post about it. Someone posts about some hole in the wall fatayer place, suddenly everyone is discovering hole in the wall fatayer places. Mostly, I just find other peoples content so uninteresting and so hard to watch. Why do most vloggers sound like car salesman on a TV commercial?

Financially, this year been really good to me, like a life saver since I got married and had a ton of things to spend on. I generated 0% of my blog income through the website, 100% through my Instagram account. That’s just crazy.

I compared the performance of this year to the past 10 years and 2024 was the highest performing. It’s not higher than 2012/2013 which was the blogs financial peek, but I’m getting pretty close.

Initially I was worried about labeling my ads as ads since I wasn’t sure advertisers would want that, but thankfully, they’ve all been fine with it. I think I only had one or two brands that refused to advertise with me unless I hid the fact it was an ad. Since I’m not in this for the money I obviously didn’t care. I’m also not accepting ads from brands that are being boycotted.

I’ve limited myself to 3 promoted posts a week which is a lot considering I post on average like 5 or 6 posts a week. But it’s good money and I don’t want to turn it away. So instead, I’m just more active trying to find more content to post. It’s a win win for everyone, readers get more content, I get financially rewarded.

Back to the subject of labeling ads as ads, I think my readers appreciate it which is why they’re actually more willing to engage with my promoted content. I still don’t understand how I’m one of the very few people who labels ads as ads. If it’s an ad just tell your followers its an ad, it’s not a big deal.

Now the plan for next year is to try and just keep things the same.

I don’t need more ads, at the current rate I’m more than good. I also don’t need more followers.

I think 55K is basically all my target audience in Kuwait. Anymore and I think I’ll be getting followers who shouldn’t be following me. I’ve had to block so many people this year, I just checked and as of this post I’ve restricted 371 people and blocked 584. I have zero chill. You get two strikes, first strike I restrict you, second strike I block you. The ability to restrict and block people are my favorite Instagram features.

Anyway, until next year.