Escape to the Wild: Ave’s Jungle Experience

Ever since Ave opened, they’ve been creating exciting new experiences, and the latest might be their wildest yet. Ave has transformed into a vibrant jungle escape. This bold reinvention blends cutting-edge technology, artistic design, and a refreshed menu to create an unparalleled dining experience.

From the moment you step inside, you’ll feel like you’ve entered a lush wilderness. Hologram fans project birds and butterflies that seem to float around you, while dynamic screens make it look like you’re dining in the heart of the jungle. At the bar, a jungle projection backdrop showcases waterfalls, trees, and greenery.

The menu has also been updated with dishes inspired by tropical flavors, blending unique ingredients with creative techniques. They also have new signature drinks that showcase vibrant colors and bold flavors, and a show-stopping presentation. Finally, Ave, known for their viral desserts, has done it again with Sweet Meets Nature—a new creation that mimics a plant in a pot, offering a fun and memorable touch.

Even the staff is part of the experience, with stylish new outfits that match the jungle vibe.

Ave also specializes in creating unforgettable moments with celebration packages designed for every occasion. From dinners for two with personalized floral arrangements to grand gatherings featuring special setups, Ave ensures a memorable experience. Packages include elegant table settings, themed décor, and thoughtful touches like a welcome drink or customized elements for your event. Whatever the size of your group, they tailor the experience to make your celebration truly special. To see the different packages and book, click here.

Ave isn’t just a place to eat, it’s an immersive experience. If you’re ready to escape into nature’s wonderland, head over to @ave.kw