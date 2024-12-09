Kuwait Ice Skating Rink Under Construction – 1977 to 1980

The ice skating rink used to be one of my favorite landmarks in Kuwait. As a kid in the 80s, I took ice skating lessons there, and by the early 90s, it became a popular hangout spot for me as a teenager. We’d listen to great music (there was a DJ), play arcade games, grab dinner, and, of course, skate. I always loved the building’s design—it was truly iconic. When I created the Kuwait Blogs app back in 2010, I chose the ice skating rink as the image to represent Kuwait. It felt less cliché than the Kuwait Towers, and its unique shape made for a perfect app icon.

The rink was designed by French architect Dominique Beau, whose firm won the contract in November 1977. It officially opened in March 1980, making it the first ice skating complex of its kind in the Middle East. Beau thoughtfully incorporated local culture into the design—the iconic structure was inspired by Bedouin tents, while the terracotta tiles on the interior and exterior walls were influenced by traditional Sadu weavings.

Sadly, the rink was demolished in 2020 to make way for a new ice skating rink as part of the Al Shaheed Park Phase III project. When I got a sneak peek of the new rink last year, I noticed a tribute area dedicated to the old one. It’s a mini museum showcasing parts from the original rink, including terracotta tile wall patterns, ceiling beams, original seats, and other artifacts. Interestingly, the minaret of the Phase III mosque was built using beams from the old rink. Still, I wish they had preserved the original rink instead of replacing it.

I’m usually pretty good at digging things up, but I’ve never managed to find photos of the rink during its construction. Thankfully, Laila Al Hamed from @zericrafts and Huda Abdulmughni from @studio.khemiae spent over a year working to get their hands on some very rare photos. These came from the French architect, Dominique, and an engineer who worked with the Al Kharafi Group during its construction. I’ve shared some of the photos before but I’ve now uploaded them to my Flickr account in their original size and unedited. You can check them here.