This is just a quick update to my previous post relating to the opening of Popeyes in Kuwait. According to my contact there, the opening date of their first location has now been pushed back to January 2025.

Popeyes operated in Kuwait until closing in 2014, and now the Saudi food company Tanmiah is bringing it back. They’re opening two branches in Kuwait initially, one in Divonne Complex in Abu al-Hasaniyah, and the other in Sky Mall in Dhajeej.