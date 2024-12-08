‘Gimme Dat Chicken’ is Back at Wachamean

I was going through my old posts on Wachamean and I found one I had written right after our 3-week lockdown during Covid. At the time, I was craving burgers and fries, so the first thing I did once we could leave the house was head to Wachamean. Their Jammin’ Bacon burger is one of my favorite burgers, but it’s a limited time only burger so it’s not on their menu all the time.

While I wait for the Jammin’ Bacon burger to make a comeback, they dropped another one of their limited-time items last week—their popular chicken burger, ‘Gimme Dat Chicken.’ It’s a sweet, spicy, and crispy fried chicken with American cheese, pickles, coleslaw, honey mustard, and brioche bun.

In addition to that, they’ve also introduced a new chicken burger sandwich, the Buffalo Chicken. It’s a crispy chicken fillet topped with melted cheddar cheese, zesty buffalo sauce, and creamy ranch sauce.

If you’re a fan of Wachamean like I am, now’s a great time to check them out and give their chicken burgers a try while we wait for the Jammin’ Bacon burger to make its comeback. The Gimme Dat Chicken and Buffalo Chicken both are available at any of their 9 locations around Kuwait, or through delivery. Don’t forget to follow their account to stay updated on their latest drops @eatwachamean