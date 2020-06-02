The first day after lockdown I was REALLY craving french fries and burgers. I rarely ever have fries on a regular day but I must have been watching something on YouTube or seen a photo somewhere that made me really want fries (I’m that easy). I was craving Wachamean and although I couldn’t have it on the first day, I finally did yesterday and it was incredible, I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed fries as much as I did yesterday.

Wachamean like a lot of places now has introduced a carhop service which I’m a big fan of. I love drive-thru and carhop services, not because I’m lazy, but because I love eating in my car while watching YouTube videos. It’s a habit I picked up from my uni days although we didn’t have YouTube back then, or even internet on our phones. My other favorite burger place BBT (pictured on top) also has carhop so I’m passing by them today for lunch.

The quickest way to get your food during this pandemic is using these car services since delivery platforms are struggling with a shortage of drivers. Getting the food yourself also helps out the restaurants since they don’t have to pay the delivery apps their 20-30% commission fees. So not only is it faster to get the food yourself, but you also help out the restaurant that way so keep that in mind the next time you feel like eating out.

So what did you end up ordering?