The first day after lockdown I was REALLY craving french fries and burgers. I rarely ever have fries on a regular day but I must have been watching something on YouTube or seen a photo somewhere that made me really want fries (I’m that easy). I was craving Wachamean and although I couldn’t have it on the first day, I finally did yesterday and it was incredible, I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed fries as much as I did yesterday.
Wachamean like a lot of places now has introduced a carhop service which I’m a big fan of. I love drive-thru and carhop services, not because I’m lazy, but because I love eating in my car while watching YouTube videos. It’s a habit I picked up from my uni days although we didn’t have YouTube back then, or even internet on our phones. My other favorite burger place BBT (pictured on top) also has carhop so I’m passing by them today for lunch.
The quickest way to get your food during this pandemic is using these car services since delivery platforms are struggling with a shortage of drivers. Getting the food yourself also helps out the restaurants since they don’t have to pay the delivery apps their 20-30% commission fees. So not only is it faster to get the food yourself, but you also help out the restaurant that way so keep that in mind the next time you feel like eating out.
So what did you end up ordering?
Yeah, delivery is having a massive toll of the restaurants. I ordered Dominos yesterday, and even after 4 hours, they didn’t deliver. The funny thing is, they arrived today at 7 am lol. I was kinda suprised and curious lol.
At least i got my pizza eventually XD
hahahahahahah no way, that’s hilarious, I’d be super upset that they were late but also weirdly excited to have fresh pizza at 7AM lol
Was it fresh though? Maybe it was in the driver’s car all night. Just kidding.
Maybe you saw one of those Buzzfeed or Food Insider videos on French fries, they get me every time too.
a surge of food poisoning is upon us
Most of the restaurants I’m craving are temporarily closed. :( I did hear you can get frozen Vigonovo pizza at trolley, so I’m passing by today to stock up.
Didn’t know picking the food up myself would help the industry out. My aim is to support small businesses so now I finally have an excuse to drive. 😂
I ordered Vigonovo yesterday and it was awesome.
Hey Mark. I am someone who could not live a day without outside food, and because of the present scenario, I’ve been off it for months now. And clearly, the cravings are at an all time high. Do you think it is safe to have outside food at this point of time? I mean I have read that it is highly unlikely that people can contract COVID-19 from food or food packaging. But what if the person preparing the food is infected? Isn’t there still a chance? I know I sound extremely paranoid but such are the times we live in. Would appreciate your thoughts on this.
So while everyone is getting used to the fact of having to wear masks and gloves, what some people might not know is that kitchen staff have always been forced to wear them along with hairnets. So I feel safe eating out BUT, like everything else in life nothing is full proof. So, I also take extra precautions just in case.
Everyone has their own routine and I’m sure there are probably better ways than mine but this is what I do:
When I get my morning coffee I don’t drink using the lid. I sanitize my hands as well just to be safe. When I get food from carhop I break open the plastic bag, then open the second bag inside, and then I stop, sanitize my hands first and then take out the items from inside. I also tend to over saturate my hands with hand gel so i can rub around the packaging as well just as an extra precautionary thing.
If I am home I let the driver drop stuff outside my door, I wear disposable gloves to empty all the items into my own plateware and I use my own cutlery.
It’s also second nature now so it’s no longer even a hassle.
Well noted. I think you have just enlightened me to get out of my paranoia and order outside food after what feels like ages. Thanks for your reply. :)
What is carhop?
Drive-thru you are in your car and you drive up to the window and order.
Carhop you park your car and they come to you to take your order
Starbucks.
Not sure if it qualifies as food, but it has calories.
How long was the car queue?
i don’t think you’re being paranoid, what you’re feeling is very normal considering the situation and everyone is handling it a different way.
personally, i want to try and go back as much as possible to my old routine so for me to be able to do that I need to try my best to be extra safe with everything i do. a lot of people prefer to stay at home, not order food and cook themselves which is very reasonable as well.
Passed by BBT yesterday, I don’t think I’ve ever been happier with a burger in hand. It was euphoric.
I’ll let you know if our lockdown ever ends..
+1
The last take out i had was from Mais Alghanim on April 6th and the very next day our area went under lockdown. Although am craving outside food, i think i will hold off for a while.
Have not ordered anything so far and I guess I won’t be doing so until at least a couple of weeks pass by. I’m content having home made food on a daily basis for the time being…
I ordered Eclairs from Paul. Arrived within an hour. Was great :)
I had Burger king yesterday after 4 months. It was….meh
I would like to have Machboos Dijaj from Freej Swaileh
are they doing delivery or pick up? they were always dine in right?
They used to deliver through Talabat before all this. Not sure about now.
I orderd the margarita sandwhich from vigonvo as well as the naughty burrata, it was so yummy and fresh !
I was hoping Pizza Hit would open but they are not delivering in my area( City).
Pizza hut 😍😍😍 stuffed crust