I just took out my Alfa for a quick drive expecting the weather to be hot but surprisingly, it was great! I was initially going to just drive around the block but ended up driving all the way to the city via the Gulf Road. Would have kept going if it wasn’t close to curfew time.
I don’t think it’s always been like this. Back when I had a convertible I used to tell people you could drive it with the roof down 6 months a year. I’m going to have to revise that number since I’ve been driving my Alfa since mid-October. That’s nearly 8 months if I got the maths right. Obviously it’s too hot during the day but 5 onwards it’s really doable, I didn’t even break a sweat!
So if you’ve ever considered getting a convertible or a classic car but dismissed the idea because you figured you couldn’t drive it for most of the year, well, now you know you can.
I must be living in a different country lol because since the full curfew was over the weather has been extremely HOT.
come out in the afternoon! during the day it’s super hot
Don’t jinx it!!
lol
MAybe great weather for driving a convertible but definitely not for exercise. 5-6 pm, one feels you are melting away with the pavement. Waiting for relaxed curfew hours, next month Inshallah.
the weather is still not that hot, or it became less hot due to less solutions from cars and factories, and I am in a car with out AC.
Hey
Sorry if this is a weird question but i was curious which car is that? (i know its an Alfa but what model)
Its a 1970 Alfa Romeo 1750 GTV. you can find some pics and info by clicking this link https://248am.com/?s=alfa+1750