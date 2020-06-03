I just took out my Alfa for a quick drive expecting the weather to be hot but surprisingly, it was great! I was initially going to just drive around the block but ended up driving all the way to the city via the Gulf Road. Would have kept going if it wasn’t close to curfew time.

I don’t think it’s always been like this. Back when I had a convertible I used to tell people you could drive it with the roof down 6 months a year. I’m going to have to revise that number since I’ve been driving my Alfa since mid-October. That’s nearly 8 months if I got the maths right. Obviously it’s too hot during the day but 5 onwards it’s really doable, I didn’t even break a sweat!

So if you’ve ever considered getting a convertible or a classic car but dismissed the idea because you figured you couldn’t drive it for most of the year, well, now you know you can.