Starting from June 6th, anybody whose driving license expired and renewed it online will be able to pick up their new one from the kiosks at Al-Naser Sport Club in Ardiya. They are open from 8AM to 5PM and here is the location on Google Maps.
I hope they also issue car registrations that expired during the lockdown online.
MOI already announced that if your car registration expired you can continue to drive the car as long as you’ve renewed the insurance. So we’re good in that sense.
No news about pickup of renewed Civil IDs?