Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

Yesterday I posted that Wicked was not technically banned in Kuwait, despite reports from some media outlets. The local censors have now approved the GCC version of the movie, and it’s currently showing in Kuwait starting today.

This week I started watching Landman after a friend recommended. Wow it’s such a good show! I think my favorite series this year and definitely currently enjoying it more than the new Dune. Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm and Demi Moore. It’s streaming on Paramount+.

I rented the movie The Wild Robot since my wife wanted to watch it, it was surprisingly really good.

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Armor (3.5)

Home Alone (classic) (7.7)

Interstellar (re-run) (8.7)

The Keeper (8.0)

The Order (7.1)

The Return (6.6)

Wicked (8.1)

Other Movies Showing:

Black Cab (4.1)

Elevation (5.6)

Gladiator II (7.0)

Here (6.2)

Moana 2 (7.1)

Panda Plan (6.1)

Red One (6.7)

The Wild Robot (8.2)

Venom: The Last Dance (6.3)