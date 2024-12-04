Contrary to what some new media outlets are reporting, Wicked wasn’t technically banned in Kuwait. According to a contact at Cinescape, the censors requested cuts to certain dance scenes, unrelated to any LGBTQ+ characters. The studio refused these edits, which is why the film isn’t being shown in local theaters.
So similarly to when Barbie was released, if you’re in Kuwait and want to watch Wicked, you’re going to have to drive to Saudi to do that. Here are the three closest cinemas currently showing the movie:
Vox Cinemas
Location: Al-Jubail, Saudi Arabia Google Maps
Distance: 2 Hours and 13 Minutes from borders
Muvi Cinemas
Location: Al-Jubail, Saudi Arabia Google Maps
Distance: 2 Hours and 24 Minutes from borders
AMC Cinemas
Location: Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia Google Maps
Distance: 3 Hours and 24 Minutes from borders
Alternatively, you can also just wait a bit until the film becomes available to rent and stream online, although that might not be as fun as a roadtrip. If you’ve never driven to Saudi before, it’s super easy and the roads are in great shape. You also don’t have to worry about visa since any resident of Kuwait can get one.
7 replies on “How to Watch Wicked if you Live in Kuwait”
“if you’re in Kuwait and want to watch Wicked, you’re going to have to drive to Saudi to do that”
That was so strange to read.
I’m trying to go to Riyadh for the weekend – but would ideally like to go by car. If anyone is driving there next weekend please leave a reply to this
Mark has a few posts about this subject on this blog, so check out the below posts for more info:
https://248am.com/mark/information/kuwait-to-saudi-and-bahrain-by-car-everything-you-need-to-know/
https://248am.com/mark/travel/road-trip-to-riyadh/
https://248am.com/mark/automotive/new-rules-for-leaving-kuwait-by-car/
Thanks! Unfortunately I don’t have a car and not a huge fan of flying for a weekend tbh (fear of flying)
I want to know if anyone ever thinks about leaving Kuwait to head over to Saudi Arabia to work. Doesn’t that sound like a plan.
There’s a new cinema in Khafji called Noir Cinema, which is way closer.
I know but they aren’t playing Wicked