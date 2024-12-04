How to Watch Wicked if you Live in Kuwait

Contrary to what some new media outlets are reporting, Wicked wasn’t technically banned in Kuwait. According to a contact at Cinescape, the censors requested cuts to certain dance scenes, unrelated to any LGBTQ+ characters. The studio refused these edits, which is why the film isn’t being shown in local theaters.

So similarly to when Barbie was released, if you’re in Kuwait and want to watch Wicked, you’re going to have to drive to Saudi to do that. Here are the three closest cinemas currently showing the movie:

Vox Cinemas

Location: Al-Jubail, Saudi Arabia Google Maps

Distance: 2 Hours and 13 Minutes from borders

Muvi Cinemas

Location: Al-Jubail, Saudi Arabia Google Maps

Distance: 2 Hours and 24 Minutes from borders

AMC Cinemas

Location: Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia Google Maps

Distance: 3 Hours and 24 Minutes from borders

Alternatively, you can also just wait a bit until the film becomes available to rent and stream online, although that might not be as fun as a roadtrip. If you’ve never driven to Saudi before, it’s super easy and the roads are in great shape. You also don’t have to worry about visa since any resident of Kuwait can get one.