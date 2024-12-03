Introducing ORA’s New Winter Menu

Ora has been one of my go-to Japanese spots since they first opened over a decade ago. They also happen to be conveniently located in the same building as my office in the City, so they’re also my favorite quick escape for lunch.

One of the things I love about Ora is how they give their interior a makeover and launch new menu items every season. And it’s that time again, they just launched their new Winter Menu.

The Winter Menu created by Ora’s head chef Mohammed Ansari, features 15 dishes that capture the essence of the season, with ingredients that highlight the rich, warming flavors of winter in Japan. From hot tapas to delicate sushi rolls with a winter twist, each dish is thoughtfully crafted to provide a cozy, satisfying experience.

Along with the winter menu, Ora will be introducing a new seasonal interior installation designed to complement the winter-inspired dining experience. If you’re a fan of their creative take on Japanese cuisine, head over to @ora.kw and experience the new winter offerings.