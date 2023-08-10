Since Barbie is now officially banned in Kuwait, here are three cinemas that you can drive to that are currently showing Barbie.
Muvi Cinemas
Location: Al-Jubail, Saudi Arabia Google Maps
Distance: 2 Hours and 20 Minutes from borders
Vox Cinemas
Location: Dammam, Saudi Arabia Google Maps
Distance: 2 Hours and 50 Minutes from borders
AMC Cinemas
Location: Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia Google Maps
Distance: 3 Hours and 15 Minutes from borders
If you’ve never driven to Saudi before, check this link for information.
Any Kuwait resident can get a visa to Saudi, check this link for info.
18 replies on “Nearby Theaters Playing Barbie”
okay but SRS why i mean its showing in saudi Arabia aren’t they like the role models for kwt this rly sad
Not a grown adult traveling by car to watch a 90 minute long movie
Adults can decide how to best spend their free time. The officials in the government of Kuwait, by dictating what citizens and residents can and cannot watch, are treating everyone like children.
Seriously?🤣
Saudi Border Patrol: What’s the purpose of your visit?
Barbie Girls & GentleKen piled up in the car: To see the Barbie movie! 😁
Lol while all dressed in pink
What are you planning on wearing Mark? You’d look good in really large Bono shades with rose colored lens.
All this for a movie ? what a Tucked up world
I’m just being silly although if I REALLY wanted to watch a certain movie I have zero issues with driving down to watch it
Loving the passive aggressive vibe of this post 😂
If people are worried their kids are gonna turn gay from a movie (and I watched Barbie, has nothing in it not even kissing) then the problem is with parents upbringing not the film
yall can watch barbie on sflix online
few years ago a bollywood movie was banned in kuwait. One of my friend flew to dubai to watch that particular movie. 90 kd was the price for the return ticket.
It has been a couple of years since I left the region (circa the time Saudi started permitting women to drive) and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine going over there to do something that is restricted in Kuwait. What next, head over to grab a pint?
Same!
I recall there’s an AMC in Hafr AlBatin, but I think it’s being reconstructed.
Yup it’s the closest but it’s closed at the moment, no movies playing there
Trolling rocks