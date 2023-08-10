Nearby Theaters Playing Barbie

Since Barbie is now officially banned in Kuwait, here are three cinemas that you can drive to that are currently showing Barbie.

Muvi Cinemas

Location: Al-Jubail, Saudi Arabia Google Maps

Distance: 2 Hours and 20 Minutes from borders

Vox Cinemas

Location: Dammam, Saudi Arabia Google Maps

Distance: 2 Hours and 50 Minutes from borders

AMC Cinemas

Location: Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia Google Maps

Distance: 3 Hours and 15 Minutes from borders

If you’ve never driven to Saudi before, check this link for information.

Any Kuwait resident can get a visa to Saudi, check this link for info.