Categories
Movies

Nearby Theaters Playing Barbie

Since Barbie is now officially banned in Kuwait, here are three cinemas that you can drive to that are currently showing Barbie.

Muvi Cinemas
Location: Al-Jubail, Saudi Arabia Google Maps
Distance: 2 Hours and 20 Minutes from borders

Vox Cinemas
Location: Dammam, Saudi Arabia Google Maps
Distance: 2 Hours and 50 Minutes from borders

AMC Cinemas
Location: Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia Google Maps
Distance: 3 Hours and 15 Minutes from borders

If you’ve never driven to Saudi before, check this link for information.
Any Kuwait resident can get a visa to Saudi, check this link for info.

18 replies on “Nearby Theaters Playing Barbie”

Adults can decide how to best spend their free time. The officials in the government of Kuwait, by dictating what citizens and residents can and cannot watch, are treating everyone like children.

Saudi Border Patrol: What’s the purpose of your visit?
Barbie Girls & GentleKen piled up in the car: To see the Barbie movie! 😁

What are you planning on wearing Mark? You’d look good in really large Bono shades with rose colored lens.

If people are worried their kids are gonna turn gay from a movie (and I watched Barbie, has nothing in it not even kissing) then the problem is with parents upbringing not the film

few years ago a bollywood movie was banned in kuwait. One of my friend flew to dubai to watch that particular movie. 90 kd was the price for the return ticket.

It has been a couple of years since I left the region (circa the time Saudi started permitting women to drive) and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine going over there to do something that is restricted in Kuwait. What next, head over to grab a pint?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *