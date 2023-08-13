Villa Moda Taught in Schools

The other day when I posted about Villa Moda being demolished, a reader and a couple of teachers made me aware that Villa Moda is taught in 10th-grade since its part of a school book called “Over to you”. The book was first printed in 2009 so its obviously outdated but I thought that was such a random thing to teach kids about. Here is the PDF of the book in case you’re interested Link

Thanks @GreattHeron