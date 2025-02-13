Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Here are my favorite things happening this weekend. Due to the weather, check the event accounts for any cancellations.

Thursday, February 13

Gulf Bank Family Day at Khiran Mall

Jazz, Crêpes & Art

Kuwait International Food Festival

The Improv Show

Youm Albahar Festival

Father Daughter Date Night

The Promenade Market

Gardenia Outdoor Living Pop-Up

Friday, February 14

Kuwait International Food Festival

Vintage Movie Posters Exhibition & Auction

Youm Albahar Festival

The Promenade Market

Wellness Market

Gardenia Outdoor Living Pop-Up

Let’s Go Hiking

Kuwait Cats Club Show 2025

Saturday, February 15

Kuwait International Food Festival

Vintage Movie Posters Exhibition & Auction

Youm Albahar Festival

Makers Market

The Promenade Market

Wellness Market

Gardenia Outdoor Living Pop-Up

Kuwait Cats Club Show 2025