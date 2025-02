The British boy band Blue is coming to perform in Kuwait on April 10 and 11, and tickets will be going on sale tomorrow (Thursday) at 6PM.

Blue, known for early 2000s hits like All Rise, One Love, and Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word, will be performing at the National Theater at JACC.

Tickets start at 20 KD and will be available on jacc-kw.com