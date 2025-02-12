Gulf Bank Family Day at Khiran Mall

The Gulf Bank Al Danah Millionaire draw for KD2,000,000 is taking place in Khiran Mall this Thursday, February 13th. They’ll be holding various activities and concerts on that day including
- Competitions with prizes
- Interactive games
- Kuwait Television Band will be performing
- The Backstage Group will have performances
- NEO the mascot will be there all day
- Q&A with the audience and prizes
- KD2,000,000 winner announcement
The event is from 4PM to 8PM and is open to everyone, especially families and kids. So if you’re looking for something fun to do with your kids this weekend, this is it. @gulf_bank