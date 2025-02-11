I noticed today that they’ve started demolishing the original KTV buildings on the Gulf Road. I don’t know why but I always imagined refurbishing the block and turning it into something like AlSerkal Avenue in Dubai, large spaces housing art galleries, cafes, lifestyle shops.
I’ve heard they’re planning to build a large gym on that plot, not sure how accurate that info is but it would suck if thats why these buildings were demolished.
One reply on “Original KTV Buildings Getting Demolished”
They could’ve made a KTV museum! 😭