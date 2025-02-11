Kuwait’s Planetarium is Open to the Public Again

Looks like the AC issue at the Kuwait National Planetarium is fixed since they reopened to the public again yesterday. Visitors can now watch five daily shows from Monday to Thursday at 10 AM, 11 AM, 12 PM, 5:30 PM, and 6:30 PM.

Kuwait’s planetarium was one of the first in the Gulf Region and originally opened back in 1986. The technology at the planetarium has recently been fully upgraded with a new system consisting of nine 4K video projectors, new computer technology and an upgraded sound system. But, at the heart of the planetarium is the unique Zeiss STARMASTER projection system. Only 19 of these STARMASTER projection systems are installed worldwide and they’re known for providing a very realistic starry sky.

The planetarium is located on the Gulf Road, opposite Seef Palace and is part of the Kuwait National Museum.

Entrance to the planetarium is free. For the schedule and info on the shows, click here.