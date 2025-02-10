Gardenia Pop-Up at the National Museum

There is a beautiful pop-up taking place starting today until February 25th at the Kuwait National Museum. The Gardenia Pop-up is an outdoor living exhibition and this year they’re holding it inside the National Museum courtyard, a venue I’m totally in love with.

The pop-up features art, design, plants, food and music amongst other things. It’s really well put together and if there was an award for the best market venue of the year, they’d easily win.

Entry is free, there are lots of cafes spread out both inside the museum courtyard and around the museum. Definitely pass by and check it out. They’re open from 10AM to 10PM but I highly recommend visiting during the daytime because of the way the sunlight casts beautiful shadows through the museums floating shade.

For more info on the pop-up, head to @gardenia.popup