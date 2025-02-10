The Next-Gen Snack is Now in Kuwait

Rebels Air Nuts is a new revolutionary snack that just became available in Kuwait. It’s considered revolutionary in the snack industry due to its unique production process and innovative approach to healthy snacking.

Unlike traditional fried or baked snacks, Rebels Air Nuts uses a new air-puffing process that removes the need for added oils and fats while maintaining a crunchy texture. This makes the peanut lighter, crispier, and healthier compared to regular peanuts and other nut-based snacks.

The snack was developed in Spain and comes in three flavors:

Hot Chili: A spicy option for those who enjoy a bit of heat.

Sour Cream: A milder, tangy flavor.

Sal & Pimienta (Salt and Pepper): A classic savory combination.

They sent me all the flavors to try and my favorite was the Hot Chili. Looking at the snacks it’s hard to imagine they started off as regular peanuts, it actually reminds me of popcorn, like they’ve made peanuts pop. The snack isn’t as brittle as popcorn, and it’s also more crunchy. I took some photos of it in my hand so you can see how big they are as well.

The brand is being introduced in Kuwait by the company Dunes of Kuwait who also brought the healthy and popular ‘Greenback’ plant-based protein bars to Kuwait (they also taste really good).

Rebels Air Nuts will initially only be available on the Dunes online store ‘Swap It‘ before becoming available in other stores around Kuwait. So if you want to try these new snacks, head over to @swapit.kw